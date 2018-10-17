North Beach Community Association to Host City Council Candidate Forum Tonight

San Clemente Times

The North Beach Community Association (NBCA) will host a candidate forum for the City Council candidates running for election in November. The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 17, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club, 105 Avenida Pico. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The forum will focus on issues important for the North Beach community.

“All residents and business owners in San Clemente are encouraged to attend and learn more about the candidates’ vision for this historical San Clemente neighborhood,” said Rey Harju, the president of the NBCA.

For more information, call 714.299.7828.