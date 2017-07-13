By Rachael Mattice

The average music lover will be satisfied with most live sets regardless of who is performing or their set list. However, music enthusiasts are much pickier and prefer specific styles rather than the house residency group. Here is a list of a few prominent South Orange County concerts taking place this summer, by genre.

Reggae

Reggae ought to be crowned the summer music of SoCal with recurring annual performances by popular genre bands. Concert goers who preach positive vibes, equality and one love will find their event of choice is always in surplus in the warm communities of South OC.

Common Sense Where: San Clemente Pier, 622 Avenida Del Mar When: Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets: Free concert Band website: commonsenseband.com

Nahko and Medicine for the People, HIRIE, Rebelution Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds When: Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6-10 p.m. Tickets: Start at $27.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster Band website: rebelutionmusic.com



Rock and Metal

Metalheads and rockers can get ready to sweat through the speedy riffs, thunderous blast beats and chiropractic-inducing headbanging for this summer’s various sub-genre shows in the rock and metal spectrum.

Westfield Massacre, Firing All Cylinders, Desolate the Few Where: The Karman Bar in Laguna Niguel When: Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 for those 21 and up available via Brown Paper Tickets Band website: facebook.com/adhdentertainment

GLAMel Toe Where: Hennessey’s Tavern in Dana Point When: Friday, July 21 and Friday, August 28 Tickets: Free show for those 21 and up Band website: facebook.com/glameltoe

Metalachi Where: The Hangar at OC Fairgrounds When: Sunday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets: Start at $17.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster Band website: metalachi.com

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds When: Wednesday, August 9 from 7:15-10 p.m. Tickets: Start at $50.50 and are available online at Ticketmaster Band website: stevemillerband.com

Dokken Where: The Coach House When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $30 and are available online via Ticketweb Band website: dokken.net



Country

Whether it’s line dancing or throwing down one scotch, one whiskey and one beer, these country music concerts will satisfy any two-steppin’ plans this summer.

Justin Moore and Tyler Rich Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds When: Thursday, July 27 from 7:45- 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Start at $37.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster Band website: justinmooremusic.com



Blues, Jazz and Soul

Dana’s Doheny Blues Festival may have passed, but locals can get their southern fix of jazz, blues and soul at a few of these shows in the Southern California area.

Tommy Emmanuel Where: The Coach House When: Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 and are available online via TicketWeb Band website: tommyemmanuel.com

Buddy Guy Tuesday Where: The Coach House When: Tuesday, July 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets: SOLD OUT Band website: buddyguy.net

The Isley Brothers/The Commodores Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds When: Thursday, Aug. 10 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets: Starting at $35 and are available online via Ticketmaster Band website: facebook.com/isleybrothers/

San Diego Blues Festival Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North on the San Diego waterfront When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets: Starting at $20 and are available online Band website: sdbluesfest.com



