By Rachael Mattice
The average music lover will be satisfied with most live sets regardless of who is performing or their set list. However, music enthusiasts are much pickier and prefer specific styles rather than the house residency group. Here is a list of a few prominent South Orange County concerts taking place this summer, by genre.
Reggae
Reggae ought to be crowned the summer music of SoCal with recurring annual performances by popular genre bands. Concert goers who preach positive vibes, equality and one love will find their event of choice is always in surplus in the warm communities of South OC.
- Common Sense
- Where: San Clemente Pier, 622 Avenida Del Mar
- When: Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
- Tickets: Free concert
- Band website: commonsenseband.com
- Nahko and Medicine for the People, HIRIE, Rebelution
- Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds
- When: Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6-10 p.m.
- Tickets: Start at $27.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster
- Band website: rebelutionmusic.com
Rock and Metal
Metalheads and rockers can get ready to sweat through the speedy riffs, thunderous blast beats and chiropractic-inducing headbanging for this summer’s various sub-genre shows in the rock and metal spectrum.
- Westfield Massacre, Firing All Cylinders, Desolate the Few
- Where: The Karman Bar in Laguna Niguel
- When: Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $10 for those 21 and up available via Brown Paper Tickets
- Band website: facebook.com/adhdentertainment
- GLAMel Toe
- Where: Hennessey’s Tavern in Dana Point
- When: Friday, July 21 and Friday, August 28
- Tickets: Free show for those 21 and up
- Band website: facebook.com/glameltoe
- Metalachi
- Where: The Hangar at OC Fairgrounds
- When: Sunday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Tickets: Start at $17.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster
- Band website: metalachi.com
- Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton
- Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds
- When: Wednesday, August 9 from 7:15-10 p.m.
- Tickets: Start at $50.50 and are available online at Ticketmaster
- Band website: stevemillerband.com
- Dokken
- Where: The Coach House
- When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $30 and are available online via Ticketweb
- Band website: dokken.net
Country
Whether it’s line dancing or throwing down one scotch, one whiskey and one beer, these country music concerts will satisfy any two-steppin’ plans this summer.
- Justin Moore and Tyler Rich
- Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds
- When: Thursday, July 27 from 7:45- 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets: Start at $37.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster
- Band website: justinmooremusic.com
Blues, Jazz and Soul
Dana’s Doheny Blues Festival may have passed, but locals can get their southern fix of jazz, blues and soul at a few of these shows in the Southern California area.
- Tommy Emmanuel
- Where: The Coach House
- When: Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $39.50 and are available online via TicketWeb
- Band website: tommyemmanuel.com
- Buddy Guy Tuesday
- Where: The Coach House
- When: Tuesday, July 25 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets: SOLD OUT
- Band website: buddyguy.net
- The Isley Brothers/The Commodores
- Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fairgrounds
- When: Thursday, Aug. 10 from 7-10 p.m.
- Tickets: Starting at $35 and are available online via Ticketmaster
- Band website: facebook.com/isleybrothers/
- San Diego Blues Festival
- Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North on the San Diego waterfront
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 8 p.m.
- Tickets: Starting at $20 and are available online
- Band website: sdbluesfest.com
Read the rest of the 2017 Go See Do special section here:
