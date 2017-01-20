Betty Ruth Casler

August 5, 1932-January 12, 2017

Betty Ruth Casler (Fleming), a resident of San Clemente for more than 46 years, passed away on January 12, 2017 at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born and grew up in Ontario, California. She married William Hyde Casler in 1953 and is survived by their son and two daughters, Curt Casler (Sharron), Cris Eden (Walt), Cathi Klarenbach (Ron), grandson Ben Sabins, granddaughter Kasey Klarenbach, and grandson Riley Klarenbach.

Betty’s deep love for her family and friends was her greatest joy. She had a passion for all sports, however her USC Trojans and Angels were #1. Her love for reading, luncheons with dear friends, Community Volunteer Patrol Friday Nights at the Krikorian, and basking in the sun of her beloved San Clemente was near and dear to her heart.

A celebration of her life will be held at the San Clemente Presbyterian Church on January 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Betty’s honor.