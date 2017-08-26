  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0
Carol Puckett
Carol L. Puckett

Carol L. Puckett (née Duke), March 28, 1939 – August 21, 2017, passed peacefully into God’s care from the comfort of her home on August 21, 2017.  She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Christian and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Orien Puckett, Jr., and survived by her two sons; David and Ron, as well as her daughter-in-law Lisa, and her beloved brother; Wayne Duke of Kurthwood, Louisiana.  Private services to be scheduled at Riverside National Cemetery.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>