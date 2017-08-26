Carol L. Puckett (née Duke), March 28, 1939 – August 21, 2017, passed peacefully into God’s care from the comfort of her home on August 21, 2017. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Christian and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Orien Puckett, Jr., and survived by her two sons; David and Ron, as well as her daughter-in-law Lisa, and her beloved brother; Wayne Duke of Kurthwood, Louisiana. Private services to be scheduled at Riverside National Cemetery.

