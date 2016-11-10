July 30, 1923 — November 1, 2016

Dorothy Ruth Hopper, “Dottie” to all her friends, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 93, in her San Clemente home.

Dottie will be remembered most for driving her red PT Cruiser through the streets of San Clemente with her perfectly styled, beautiful head of white hair. She is survived by one son, Jim Hopper of Poway, CA, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and her beloved 14-year-old poodle, Sully. Dottie was predeceased by her husband, Tom, and her oldest son, Tom. Dottie was born in Huntington Park, CA, July 30th, 1923, was married to Tom Hopper at 18, and as a career Air Force wife, she lived across the nation before finally settling down in San Clemente in 1970. She had an active retired life, including water aerobics, tennis, world travels that included safaris in Africa, and above all, sharing her love for animals at the San Clemente Dana Point Animal Shelter as a volunteer for over 20 years. Dottie has made it her wish that donations be made to the Pet Project Foundation, San Clemente, in lieu of flowers. Her ashes will be united with her husband’s ashes during a family celebration and burial at sea.