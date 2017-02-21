Obituary: Dr. Donald B. Bounds

Dr. Donald B. Bounds, 75, longtime resident of south Orange County, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 26, 2017 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Bounds was born in St. Louis, MO and practiced general dentistry for 35 years in San Clemente. He is survived by his wife Jane; son Dr. Steven Bounds (Roseann); daughter Katie Bounds; grandsons Michael and Jeffrey; and sister Lucille Sandy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 27, 2017 at 10:30am at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 26872 Estanciero Drive, Mission Viejo, CA. Interment will follow at Pacific View Memorial Park, Newport Beach, CA. O’Connor Mortuary, Directors. (949) 581-4300. www.oconnormortuary.com

