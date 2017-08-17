Obituary: James A. “Jimmy” Chamoures

James A. “Jimmy” Chamoures, 58, of San Clemente, CA, formerly of New Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at his home in Rancho Mirage. Jimmy was born in Danbury, October 6, 1958, a son of Mercene Chamoures and the late Andrew Chamoures. He attended schools in New Fairfield and the University of Arizona in Tucson. Upon graduation from the University, Jimmy settled in California where he became a publisher of newspapers, telephone directories, magazines and the owner of the Brentwood Publishing Company. He was an active Rotarian and a Past President of the Milpitas Rotary Club. He was a world traveler, an entrepreneur, and a one of a kind father. In addition to his mother Mercene, Jimmy is survived by two brothers, Michael Chamoures and John Chamoures, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, his former wife and best friend Teri Chamoures, and his two children, Michael J. Chamoures and Makena L. Chamoures. Jimmy was a one of a kind soul and father who will be missed very much by his family and friends. His Rite of Burial took place on Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Danbury, CT. There will be a Celebration of Life in San Clemente, CA on September 16, 2017 at 2932 Via Blanco, San Clemente, 92673.

