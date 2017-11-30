Marion McIntosh, longtime resident of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, passed away on September 7, 2017. She was 91 years old.

She will always be remembered by her close friends as a “real saint”. Always giving, always loving, always available to pray and encourage. Marion was a graduate of Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, back in the 1940’s. She married Paul, her lifelong husband, who was quite the athlete in his day at Occidental College. She raised 4 children of her own and taught special needs children for 24 years. She loved life and was always thankful to God for so many blessings.

The regular 8:30 am Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in San Clemente will be celebrated in her honor on Monday, December 18th. The church is located at 105 N. La Esperanza in San Clemente. Afterward there will be an informal gathering and sharing in the Hall. For more information, you can email Betty at ebssoc@cox.net.