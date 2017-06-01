Obituary: Nancy Sophia Llamas

Nancy Sofia Llamas was born in Aurora, Wisconsin on October 26, 1934. She entered Heaven’s gates on April 22, 2017. A consummate mother and homemaker, Nancy was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She also loved collecting antique chickens

and hens. She loved to watch the food and cooking channels. Nancy had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Over the years, she had become very involved with the church and taught Sunday school and Preschool there. Nancy went to Orange Coast College where she earned a certificate in Early Child Development.

Nancy worked at many Christian Preschools in the area.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph Llamas and three children, Karen, Steven and John. She is also survived by grandchildren, Vanessa, Yusuf, Adam, Jimmy, Chuck, Lana, and Paul. Many, great grandchildren as well.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday June 3rd at 2:00 PM at Our

Savior’s Lutheran Church. 200 San Pablo San Clemente. Lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Graceland Hospice.

