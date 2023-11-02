Pauline McCulloch Tanzi, beloved mother, wife,grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passedaway at 98 years of age on June 13, 2023, in Mission Viejo, California. Pauline (“Polly”) wasborn on October 16, 1924.

She grew up in Point Pleasant, West Virginia with her mother Marguerite, father Charles Edward McCulloch, and her siblings, Katherine, Emmy Lou, Peggy, Jean, Nancy, Betty and Charles. Polly was the last surviving sibling.

She is survived by her 4 children, John, Terry, Roger and Patty, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Polly married Daniel Sullivan in 1945, and together they raised a family in Phoenix, Arizona. Polly and Danny later moved to Newport Beach, California and also to Salem, Oregon.

In later life, Polly married Edmund Tanzi in Dunnellon, Florida where they lived many happy years together, traveling and spending time among the clan of West Virginia McCulloch sisters who lived in the same neighborhood. Thanksgiving celebrations in Dunnellon often included five or six sisters and their families, and plenty of young cousins enjoying the gatherings. Polly loved being around them all.

When Polly was 89, she moved to San Clemente, California to be closer to her daughter Patty. Polly was a favorite at the Villas, where she was a diplomat for new residents, was on the council, and knew most everyone there. She was very loved during the time she was there and was a well-known face at most events. Everyone knew Polly. The Villas was her last community of dear friends and peers, and she will be missed greatly there.

Polly was a wonderful loving mother and wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her lasting contribution was her constant love for her family and those around her. She was a caring, positive, loving and kind person all her years.