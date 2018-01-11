Peter T. Limon (January 31 1924 – January 8, 2018)

Peter T. Limon, beloved husband, father, grandfather and Pearl Harbor Survivor passed away on January 8, 2018. He is survived by four children and their spouses: Martin Limon (SoYong), Lavinia Limon Hanon (Mohamad), Peter Limon, Alexandria Limon and six grandchildren: Aaron, Maria, Michelle, Natalie, Spencer, Sloan and one great-grandchild: Gabriel.

A long time entrepreneur, he was a fabulous husband and father noted for his charm, wit and humor. He built and operated the San Clemente Motor Lodge which hosted the Secret Service during President Nixon’s Administration. In his later years he owned and operated Las Brisas Motel which is now known as Patriot’s Motel. He was the founder of the Peter T. Limon Foundation, a foundation supporting veterans and their families.

A memorial service will be held in Dana Point. Please contact his daughter Alex for more information (858) 583-2849.