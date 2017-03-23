Rachel, beloved daughter of Steven and Tina Resnick. Sister of Steven Resnick, II. Granddaughter of Allan and Barbara Resnick, Patricia Ferris and preceded in death by Robert P. Ferris. Niece of Robert O. Ferris, Todd and Diane Ferris, Mark and Sandra Resnick. Cousin of Jennifer Ferris, Patricia Ferris, Todd Jr, Thomas Resnick and Jack Resnick.

Rachel passed away on January 11, 2017 at the age of 21. A memorial service will be held at San Clemente Presbyterian Church, 119 North Avenida de la Estrella, San Clemente, CA 92672 on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00AM. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: San Clemente Presbyterian Church, Attn: Family Ministries-In Memory of Rachel Resnick, 119 North Avenida de la Estrella, San Clemente, CA 92673.