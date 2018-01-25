Robin Susan Myers, June 29, 1961 – January 23, 2018

Robin Susan Myers, 56, of San Clemente, CA passed away on the evening of January 23, 2018, of a stroke. Her loving husband Robert Myers, her daughter Katherine Menges, and son-in-law Patrick Menges held her hands as she joined her mother Lila Gill, father Gerard Lotz, step-mother Polly Lotz, mother-in-law Patricia Myers, and other beautiful souls in heaven.

Robin is survived by her sisters Jerrie Downey and Beth Ann MacDonald and brother Gerard Lotz II, all of whom she loved fiercely along with their families. She had a special place in her heart for each of them, along with her new family through her daughter’s marriage. With her own marriage of 28 years, Robin gained a beautiful family in the Myers’ whose love and companionship she always treasured. As a barber, she touched the hair and hearts of many while listening to their stories and sharing her own. She cared about everyone and loved her family and friends with all her heart.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Robin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 at the San Clemente Pier.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Stroke Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or ALS Association.

Rest In Peace