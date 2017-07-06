Steven Neil Yates

Unforgettable to anyone who crossed his path, Steven Neil Yates of San Clemente, CA died of sudden but natural causes on May 19th, 2017 at the age of 61.

Steve was born to Alan and Marilyn Yates in Simsbury, CT, growing up with a strong commitment to family and an intimate love of nature. For over a decade Steve served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at the skiing-snow publication Powder Magazine, notably joining a mischievous and distinguished crew of talented skiers and friends as they traveled across the world documenting their skilled (and outrageously costumed) exploits. Steve fell in love and started a family, moving to San Clemente in 1991 and forming his own marketing agency along the way. He went on to create and run a series of successful small businesses, including Innovative Earth Products, Senior Life Health, and Zen Cases, which continue to thrive to this day.

Steve brought deep amounts of playfulness, commitment, and generosity to all of his relationships. He strived to have it all, to continue the legacy of his own father and be the best dad, partner, family member and friend he could be. After raising two beloved children, forming lifelong friendships, establishing successful companies, and finding true love multiple times, Steve so clearly accomplished this goal. He even got himself the MG and Austin Healey cars his teenage self only dreamed of owning (a joy San Clemente locals probably got to witness as Steve zoomed on by, rain or shine.)

Steve is survived by his children Zack and Alli, their mother and his former wife Kathy, his siblings Linda, Sandra and Douglas, his girlfriend Paula, and many important loved ones. It’s hard to list all of the people who Steve leaves behind, both because there are so many of us, and because we know he is still with us in countless ways – in the cool breezes, stones and birdsongs we find at dusk, the wild costumes and communities we keep close, and of course, in the endless love we hold. We are forever changed by you Steve, and we love you so much.

A celebration of Steve’s life will take place on his birthday this August 26th, 2017 at Iva Lee’s restaurant between the hours of 1:00pm-4:00pm. Please wear your best Steve Yates party outfit. For more information and to get connected with those who love Steve, join the facebook group in his memory at https://www.facebook.com/groups/welovesteveyates