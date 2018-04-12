William “Bill” L. King Jr., of San Clemente, CA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the age of 44.

Born on June 23, 1973 in York, PA, Bill was a Professional Engineer who graduated from the University of Maryland in 1997 with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering. He most recently served as the Deputy Community Development Director / Building Official for the City of San Clemente and the Treasurer of the Orange Empire Chapter of ICC.

Bill married his wife Catherine in 1997, was an avid traveler enthusiastic sports fan, loved animals, and had a passion for photography.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Catherine King; his parents, William L. King Sr. and Darlene L. King of Bella Vista, AR; his sister Denise L. Isbell and three nephews of Bentonville, AR; his grandparents James and Delores King of Garfield, AR. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Izola Almoney of Delta, PA.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00PM on April 19, 2018 at the Ole Hanson Beach Club in San Clemente, CA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bill’s honor to the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter through the Pet Project Foundation.