OC Coastkeeper to Host Beach Cleanup at San Clemente State Beach

San Clemente Times

Orange County Coastkeeper’s New Year’s resolution is to amplify its fight against trash in local waters. This January, as part of its Cleanup OC programs, Coastkeeper will launch its San Clemente monthly beach cleanup, which will take place every first Saturday of the month to educate the public, connect communities and clean one of Orange County’s favorite beaches.

This month’s cleanup will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at San Clemente State Beach, located at 225 Avenida Calafia.

“Orange County’s health, economy and wildlife depend heavily on our water resources. Coastkeeper’s beach cleanups are an integral part of Orange County protecting those resources and reaching the goal of zero trash in our waters as outlined in the new trash policy put in place in 2016 by the California State Water Resources Control Board,” the release stated.

In the past year, more than 4,000 volunteers removed 3,800 pounds of trash at Huntington State Beach during Coastkeeper’s monthly beach cleanups. Now that the cleanups have grown in popularity with volunteers—attracting hundreds per cleanup—Coastkeeper intends to offer more people the opportunity to help clean ocean waters.