OC Special Spokes Receives Grant from SC Rotary, Brings Fitted Bikes to Children with Special Needs

By Eric Heinz

Orange County Special Spokes, a Dana Point-based charity that provides fitted bikes for children with special needs, made a presentation to the San Clemente Rotary Club earlier this year. According to Special Spokes volunteer Don Glasgow, the organization showed Rotarians how to support a few local children with special needs with adaptive tricycles through the use of some grant money from the organization.

“We received a grant for $3,600 that we will apply to the purchase of a few tricycles for these kids,” Glasgow said. “This is the third consecutive year they have honored us with a grant of this kind.”

Orange County Special Spokes is a chapter of AMBUCS, Inc., a national nonprofit organization. “We, through them, are dedicated to providing affordable adaptive tricycles to individuals with special needs through fundraising and community events,” Glasgow said. “The volunteer members of our organization are made up primarily of physical and occupational therapists that perform the initial bike evaluation fittings. Then the tricycles are ordered. Upon receipt, it’s our responsibility to assemble them. Then the kids are called back for a final fitting and delivery of their personal tricycles. From that point on, let the fun begin.”

A year-end trike giveaway usually takes place sometime in December, Special Spokes volunteers said. For more information about OC Special Spokes, email ocspeccialspokes@gmail.com.