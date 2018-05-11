OC Supervisor Todd Spitzer Announces His Opposition to Toll Road Idea 14 (Pass-Through Route)

By Eric Heinz

Article updated at 6:15 p.m.

According to a press release from the office of Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer on Friday, May 11, the third district representative announced his opposition to Toll Road Proposal Idea 14, the proposal that would be constructed directly through San Clemente.

The press release did not state Spitzer was opposed to any of the other seven proposals of traffic relief (four of which are for toll roads) still being studied by the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), which administers The Toll Roads.

The release said Spitzer believes this specific toll road would “negatively impact San Clemente,” the release stated.

Spitzer also serves on the TCA’s Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor board and the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA). The areas where the proposed Idea 14 would be constructed is in OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s fifth district in the south.

“Traffic throughout the South County region must be addressed and we have viable solutions for relief that do not destroy communities,” Spitzer’s release stated. “Idea 14, a toll road extension proposal that would connect the SR-241 with I-5 in the City of San Clemente, threatens existing neighborhoods by rerouting traffic to drive through the heart of the community. That is an intolerable outcome for homeowners that have a right to protection for their investments and quality of life.”

Through email communication through Spitzer’s office, he said he has not opposed any other alignments at this time. Other alignments proposed by the TCA can be found here.

Spitzer said his motivation to oppose Idea 14 was because of the massive amounts of public comments and emails he’d received from people in San Clemente.

“Supervisor Spitzer is looking at all options with an open mind, but he will not be voting on any toll road that disrupts communities,” his communications specialist wrote in an email.

Supervisor Spitzer emphasized the need for TCA to work with San Clemente in finding solutions and to remove Proposal Idea 14 from the table, his press release stated.

