By Danny Ritz

Rachelle Liberty, multi-year director of the Ocean Art Show, was excited as she explained how this year’s upcoming event felt “just right.”

The Ocean Art Show is an all things ocean-themed showcase, featuring a diverse range of creative mediums from close to 30 of Southern California’s finest artist’s.

This year, the Ocean Art Show will be hosting spectacular photography, a variety of oil and watercolor paintings, hand-made artisan crafts such a woodwork and soaps and much, much more.

Liberty, a featured artist herself, will be one of a number of returning favorite local artists. These local artists, as well as never before seen exhibitors, have her assured that this year’s show will offer its widest range of high-quality art to date.

“It’s a one-stop shop to see the talents of Southern California. You can decorate your house…you could buy a gift…you can treat yourself. I really feel like we are putting on the most intimate art show in Southern California. It’s truly a show like no other.”

In a deliberate effort to support that intimate and engaging setting that has become synonymous with the show’s unique identity, Liberty and Oceanfest have re-centralized the Ocean Art Show back to a single location.

The Ocean Art Show will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday on the grassy knoll at Parque Del Mar, directly below the main parking lot and above the beach tunnel to the northside of the Pier.