San Clemente Times

San Clemente Ocean Festival’s Fourth of July Dinner on the Pier reservation begins at 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar. The dinner is one of the largest fundraising events for Ocean Festival of the year.

Tickets are $65, which includes a barbecue chicken and rib dinner with coleslaw, beans, roll and Fisherman’s famous strawberry shortcake.

Payment will be due at time of reservation in the form of cash or credit card, but no checks.

For more information, call Lisa Green at 949.878.1273 or Valarie Daughtery at 949.498.6390.