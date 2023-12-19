Amid preparations for the return of the San Clemente Ocean Festival in July 2024, organizers are seeking submissions for a T-shirt design from the community.

Submissions must include text referencing the event, which will take place on July 20-21, and include a focus on factors relevant to the event, such as lifeguards or the lifeguard competitions.

Artists may use a maximum of six colors, should create designs using a platform where layers can be accessed by the screenprinter, and should use a high-resolution or vector file for the final design, filed at actual print size with a minimum of 12 inches on the shortest side.

Factors open to artists’ discretion are text and font style, text placement and arrangement, whether the designs have borders or frames, and color, although the Ocean Festival organizers indicated a preference for Pantone solid-coated colors for graphics.

All artwork must be an original creation.

Designs must be emailed to cbannamiller@gmail.com by midnight on Jan. 31, and artists that enter the contest automatically agree to allow necessary changes and to grant exclusive use of the artwork to the San Clemente Ocean Festival.

The festival’s board and Design Selection Committee will choose the winning designs, with the winner expected to be announced in early 2024.

The winner for both the white and color shirts will receive $1,000 and a choice of three pieces of event merchandise.

Visit oceanfestival.org for more details.