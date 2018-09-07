OCSD Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Last Seen on Thursday in San Clemente, Could Be with Biological Mother

By Eric Heinz

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in San Clemente about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6. The girl is said to possibly be accompanied by her biological mother, Sera Fina.

The girl they are searching for is Kaia Fina, who was reported missing the morning of Friday, Sept. 7. The OCSD report described her as 5-foot-0, Caucasian, about 80 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a black T-shirt or white tank top with pink pajamas, and she is not a native of San Clemente.

The mother, age 42, is described as 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. She may be driving a black 2007 BMW X3 with the California license plate number 7RRY771.

According to public affairs official Carrie Braun of OCSD, the department’s homicide investigators are looking into the case, which is standard with missing persons cases, and investigators are asking for the community’s help to bring Kaia “back to safety as soon as possible,” she said.

OCSD is asking if anyone has information about the situation to call 714.647.7055 or the department commander at 949.770.6011.

#OCSDPIO SPECIAL BULLETIN: MISSING CHILD Kaia Fina was last seen in the city of San Clemente, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Kaia was reported missing this morning. pic.twitter.com/pIKcOV4GdA — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) September 8, 2018