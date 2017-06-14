Officers: No Foul Play Suspected with Dead Body Found Near Linda Lane in San Clemente

By Eric Heinz

A man, known to local police as a homeless person, was found dead at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, in San Clemente near Linda Lane and lifeguard tower No. 6 on the beach.

The man’s name and age have not yet been released by authorities.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies said the cause of death has not yet been determined, but they said that foul play was very unlikely to be involved. The Orange County Coroner’s Office will investigate the cause, and the man’s body is in the office’s custody.



We will provide more information when it becomes available.