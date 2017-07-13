By Rachael Mattice

For the second year, Doheny State Beach is set to host the Ohana Music Festival, featuring returning grunge icon Eddie Vedder from the popular 90s band Pearl Jam as well as SoCal’s Social Distortion, Jack Johnson, Pixies, Fiona Apple and more. The music festival added an additional date from last year making it a full weekend of music and local food and beverage vendors on the beach from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sep. 10.

Eddie Vedder’s second performance at the Ohana Music Festival comes with unexpected anticipation this year. Given recent news in the sub-genre, his show might be emotional for some devoted fans.

Although ticket costs are a bit high and the headliners will close before the local bars come to life, concert goers will also be contributing a portion of their expenses back to South Orange County outdoor organizations such as the San Onofre Parks Foundation and Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association.

Single-day tickets for the festival start at $99.50 and weekend general admission passes start at $275. All ticket options are available for purchase online via www.ohanafest.frontgatetickets.com. For daily lineup and set times, visit www.theohanafest.com.

OC Fairground Concerts at Pacific Amphitheatre

Venture out of South Orange County by taking a trip up north to the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa for one (or several) of their countless concerts at the Pacific Amphitheatre. This year, the OC Fair opens its gates to the public on Friday, July 14 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Bands such as Dashboard Confessional, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blue Oyster Cult, The B-52’s, Violent Femmes, Peter Frampton, Justin Moore, Steve Miller Band, the Commodores, Boz Scaggs, Colbie Caillat and the Isley Brothers are all making appearances this year.

Prior to the shows, concert goers can enjoy the fairgrounds free of cost with the purchase of a Pacific Amphitheatre ticket and get their fill of turkey legs, deep fried Snickers or watch the piglet races. Additional discounts are available online at www.ocfair.com.

Tickets for the Pacific Amphitheatre shows range by artist, but all can be viewed on the OC Fair & Event Center website at www.pacamp.com.

Dana Wharf Live Music Cruise

Feel like spending time out on the water without the fear of sharks or renting a boat? Dana Wharf Whale Watching in Dana Point presents a Live Summer Music Cruise from May 27 through Oct. 28. Guests can cruise aboard the Dana Pride with both upper deck and inside seating while enjoying local bands such as Cali Conscious, Waterhouse and Flock of 80’s with a complimentary glass of Dana Pride Punch.

Evening cruises run an hour and a half, or the length of a headliner’s set, every Saturday from 8-9:30 p.m. for adults 21 and up.

Tickets are relatively affordable at $25 per person and can be purchased in advance online via www.danawharf.com.

