Opportunity to Participate in OCTA Bus Service Survey

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has started the public process of changing its bus routes in order to rearrange routes based on ridership.

“In 2015, the OCTA Board of Directors launched OC Bus 360, a plan that examines bus service from all angles,” according to a press release from Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett. “During the initial implementation of this comprehensive plan, OC Bus 360 provided better service in high-demand areas by reallocating existing resources, improved passenger experiences through technology, stimulated ridership with pricing changes, and created fresh marketing and branding to attract new riders.”

During the last change of bus service routes, San Clemente saw two of its routes cut, the 191 that went from San Clemente up to Mission Viejo, and the 193 that traveled around the city.

The new systems are planned to be approved by the OCTA board in February 2018, which is expected to enhance evening, weekday and weekend service “on several routes and reduce service on others with low demand.”

“In addition, service on some Stationlink and express routes will be reduced or eliminated due to low ridership,” the releases stated. “Services and resources can be reallocated to high-demand areas to reduce travel times and serve more people.”

To view the proposed changes, visit www.octa.net. People can submit their opinions at the South County community meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, or fill out the online survey.