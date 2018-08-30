By Alex Groves

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas held a presentation at the San Juan Capistrano City Council meeting on Aug. 21 about a new task force he assembled that would investigate and prosecute sober living home abuses.

The Sober Living-Home Investigation and Prosecution (SLIP) task force has two prosecutors and four investigators who will look into abuses committed by sober living homes and incidences of fraud such as insurance fraud and food stamp fraud, according to Rackauckas, who said the task force would conduct “various raids and civil cases” against operators of offending homes.

Rackauckas said sober living homes have not only been identified in various scams, but have also been a contributing factor in homelessness in the area because some homes make their visitors leave when their insurance coverage runs out.

Rackauckas said he’s looking to grow the task force over time while working with other law enforcement agencies. He encouraged anyone with tips or information relevant to the task force to call 714.647.3228.