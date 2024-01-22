Following the stabbing of an 18-year-old male in San Clemente early Saturday morning, Jan. 20, resulting in the victim’s death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday morning, Jan. 22, the arrest of 18-year-old male Joshua Guadalupe Garcia.

Garcia was arrested, taken into custody, and booked on suspicion of murder, according to a press release, later on Saturday. Officials also found a knife during the arrest, but they will investigate if the knife was used in what OCSD is calling a homicide.

Deputies arrived at the 2000 block of Avenida Del Presidente at 12:17 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a stabbing. The victim had suffered a single stab wound to the groin, and after deputies performed life-saving measures and Orange County Fire Authority personnel had transported him to a nearby hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Mike Woodruff of OCSD Public Affairs told SC Times that the department is waiting on confirmation from next of kin from the coroner’s office to announce the victim’s identity.

The investigation into Saturday’s events is ongoing.

This is a developing story.