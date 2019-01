By Eric Heinz

Lt. Col. Warren Cook is slated to relinquish the command of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines to successor Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne, who was once a lance corporal in the 2/4.

During a ceremony at the Tuesday, Jan. 15 San Clemente City Council meeting, Cook was presented with a plaque of appreciation for his work with the 2/4.

Cook and Byrne will exchange command at a ceremony on Jan. 25 at Camp Pendleton.