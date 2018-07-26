Outlets Approved for Two More Tower Signs for Incoming Movie Theater

By Eric Heinz

City Council approved two more signs for the Outlets of San Clemente will identify its planned movie theater that is scheduled open sometime in 2019.

Overall signage at the Outlets has been controversial for about three years when proposals were brought to the city. People have argued that the signage would be unsightly and cause unnecessary light pollution as well as a myriad of other arguments.

The decision was established based on previous approvals for two movie theater signs that will be the same color pallet, light configuration (back-lit halo) and will be turned off 30 minutes after sunset. Although additional freeway-oriented signs are no longer allowed in San Clemente, the Outlets was grandfathered in when approvals were made to the signage more than a decade ago.

In order to ameliorate a lawsuit settlement with the Outlets, the city honored those past decisions. The signs will be placed on an identification tower yet to be constructed at the Outlets.

Kathleen Armenteros, a San Clemente resident, questioned protection of the city’s dark skies, suggesting additional signs at the Outlets would contribute to light pollution.

“Where are our dark skies? More and more signs are going up,” Armenteros said during the hearing.

The settlement between the city and the Outlets ensures the mall operators cannot sue the city for more signage, so they’re locked into the current signage as it stands.