Outlets Given 30 Days to Agree with Sign Permit Conditions from the City

By Eric Heinz

After what was described as an “inadvertent omission” of a standard permit clause, the city went back and looked at the agreement and voted to allow to include the 30-day period for the Outlets to agree or disagree with the conditions of the permits.

If the Outlets agree to the permits, which include a maximum of 17 tenant signs along the east and southeast-facing exterior walls, five hotel signs and four identification signs that will be halo backlit, then the process can move forward.

People spoke in favor of and against the motion in another effort to weigh in on the signs, but the permit amendment was the only action the City Council took at its April 17 meeting.

Officials said because the Outlets have had since March 6 to review the permit conditions, the additional 30 days should give them enough time to consider the city’s terms for the signs.