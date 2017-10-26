Outlets Loses Appeal for Temporary Banner Permits

By Eric Heinz

It took three and a half hours of inspection, reiterating arguments and legal jargon for the Planning Commission to decide to uphold its decision to deny the extensions of permitting temporary freeway-facing signs to the Outlets at San Clemente.

During discussion at the Planning Commission meeting on Oct. 18, those in favor of the Outlets leaving up temporary signage until the permanent sign plan is approved presented multiple slides of banners within the city, claiming they had also exceeded the limit of 180 calendar days of temporary signage.

The city’s codes allow only for a certain amount of time for temporary signage until it must be taken down.

The Outlets have contended their original plans that were approved years ago included the implementation of signage from the start.

The Outlets filed for an injunction against the city in Orange County Superior Court in July challenging the decision by the city of San Clemente and the Planning Commission. The permanent signs are still being examined by the city’s staff and will eventually enter the same process.