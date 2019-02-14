Outlets to Manage New Visit California Welcome Center

By Eric Heinz

The Outlets at San Clemente recently was selected by the California Office of Tourism to host a Visit California Welcome Center.

The welcome centers provide information for tourists and locals. There is planned freeway signage that will direct motorists to the Outlets’ welcome center in the near future, as the retail manager works with the city on that.

Outlets marketing director Nicky See said that because the shopping center already has employees in its customer service department, they’ve been given training to be representatives of the welcome center.

“It is exciting for us and something that we’d been working on,” See said, adding that they needed support from the community and Chamber of Commerce.

There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting on March 28 with times and specifics to be announced.

Photo: TripAdvisor