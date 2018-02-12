Outlets at San Clemente Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

By Eric Heinz
The Outlets at San Clemente hosted its third annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 10 with performances by Irvine Chinese School & Cultural Center. The performances included the popular lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, youth performances and traditional Chinese dances. According to the Outlets, more than 1,200 people stopped to watch the various displays.
Photo Gallery
Outlets1 (1280x853)
Performers with Irvine Chinese School & Cultural Center entertained people during the third annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the Outlets at San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz
Outlets2 (1280x853)
Outlets6 (1280x853)
Outlets4 (1280x853)
Outlets7 (1280x839)
Outlets3 (1280x853)
Outlets5 (1280x853)
Outlets8 (1280x853)
Outlets9 (1280x853)
