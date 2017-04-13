Outlets Signage Environmental Review Meeting Tonight, April 13

By Eric Heinz



The city of San Clemente recently announced that a scoping meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the city’s offices at 910 Calle Negocio regarding the supplemental environmental impact report, which is required to add information that was not prepared when this was first proposed.

City Attorney Scott Smith said a lawsuit filed in 2007 challenged the review, and a judge ordered that in order to move forward, the project would have to include enough information on environmental impacts regarding the signage.

“It’s essentially the sign program approved way back when, and it needed more environmental analysis, and what’s being prepared is a full-blown report,” Smith said

There’s more that’s stirred up people, especially the Marblehead area homeowners. The lighting from the signs has people angry that it will destroy nighttime views and cause other problems, stemming from highway impacts to the fairness of business.

Smith said an agreement was struck with the city and Craig Realty, the owner of the Outlets, before the city’s sign ordinance changes were finalized in 2016. Therefore, designs from the original plans could remain in place, so long as they comply with the judge’s requirements for the environmental report.

The report is required under California Environmental Quality Act unless the project were to meet requirements for exemption status.

Members of the public have 30 days to submit comments on the proposed project from April 13. Responses must be sent to Cliff Jones, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, 92642. We will provide as much information as possible so people who want to respond may be informed beforehand.