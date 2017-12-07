Outlier Outlets Signage Appeals Denied, Planning Commission to Discuss Color Schemes

By Eric Heinz



Two appeals were brought before the San Clemente City Council regarding the signage at the Outlets at San Clemente on Dec. 5, but they were not related to the entirety of the applications the Outlets has put forth.

One appeal was related to a declaration made by the Community Development director that the Outlets master sign program needed additional exemptions related to freeway oriented signs. The representatives for the mall said a court ruling had not invalidated its approval for 1.5-square feet per linear frontage for signs, but City Council denied the appeal in a 5-0 vote.

Another appeal was heard related to the banner or temporary signs currently at the Outlets regarding how long the temporary signs can stay up. The Outlets said they had the signs at the mall until a complaint was filed that they had been up longer than the 120 days the city allots to temporary signs. City Council denied that appeal in a 4-1 vote with Council member Steve Swartz dissenting, stating the signs had been up past the point of allowance.

Council members said they want to see the Outlets succeed, but those who voted in favor of denying the appeal said they did not want to set a precedent for temporary sign extensions.

After press time on Wednesday, the Planning Commission was scheduled to discuss an amendment to a signage application related to color schemes on the signs. San Clemente Times will update this story online with what the Planning Commission decides.