San Clemente Times



On Thursday, June 1, Sam Tiberi, the owner of Sam’s Shoes and Shoe Repair in San Clemente for more than 60 years, will speak at the San Clemente Historical Society’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tiberi has been a staple figure in the San Clemente community, and even made shoes for President Richard Nixon.

Tiberi also has some relics from some of San Clemente’s historic roots.

The meeting is at the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville.