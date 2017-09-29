Pacific Paddle Games 2017: Where, When, How to Watch

San Clemente Times

The Pacific Paddle Games, the largest celebration of stand-up paddleboarding in the sport, will take place at Doheny State Beach Saturday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Pacific Paddle Games offers a wide range of options for paddlers looking for competition, whether they are novices or world-class SUP racers.

The event will offer technical and distance races for both professionals and open divisions. There will be professional junior and youth races and prone division races.

The competition kicks off on Saturday with the professional men’s technical trial rounds at 8 a.m. and there will be races until 5:50 p.m. The open division distance races jumpstart Sunday’s offerings and the final awards ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.

Pacific Paddle Games will feature a $60,000 prize pool, which is the largest on the professional SUP calendar.

There will also be a large demo zone and clinics on-site.

While the professional race registration is closed, paddlers hoping to compete in open divisions can still sign up. SUP riders are asked to register before the 9 p.m. deadline on Friday, Sept. 22. There will be no on-site registration.

For more information or to register, visit www.ppg.supthemag.com.