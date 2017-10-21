San Clemente Times

A celebration of life paddle-out will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at T Street for friends of Patrick Steele. Patrick grew up surfing T Street and resided in San Clemente with his wife and son. He died suddenly while in the hospital for pain treatment. Those who knew Patrick are invited to celebrate his life and the power of the resurrection. A formal memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Presbyterian Church of the Master, located at 26051 Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo.