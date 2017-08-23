Partial Eclipse of the Heart: Solar Eclipse Covers Portions of the Sun’s Light in South Orange County

Photo Gallery of Eclipse1 (1280x812) About 60 percent of the sun’s light was blocked by the moon’s path to create a partial solar eclipse in Orange County on Monday morning, Aug. 21. A total solar eclipse was seen throughout the United States. Photo: Eric Heinz Eclipse2 (1280x853) Max Dachgruber from Capistrano Beach looks up to the sky at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point during a partial solar eclipse that took place Monday morning, Aug. 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Eclipse3 (960x1280) John, left, and Jillian Greene in San Clemente put on their solar eclipse glasses to watch the phenomenon safely. Photo: Courtesy of Steph Greene Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY



By Eric Heinz

Millions of people across the continental United States came out in droves to see the total solar eclipse that took place Monday morning, Aug. 21. In South Orange County, about 60 percent of the sun was blocked by the moon, according to NASA. This was the first total solar eclipse that could be seen in the continental U.S. in almost 100 years.

People in San Clemente made their own makeshift devices to watch the eclipse safely and bought specialized sunglasses to view the moon blocking the sun. The next total solar eclipse is expected to place in 2024, but it will only be visible on the East Coast.