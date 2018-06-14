People Requesting City Administrative Hearings, Appeals will Now Be Responsible for Costs

By Eric Heinz

In an item that received no discussion on June 12, the City Council voted to approve the provisions of an ordinance requiring people who file appeals or requests for administrative hearings will now be responsible to cover the costs associated with hosting such process.

The ordinance came from a request by City Manager James Makshanoff in an effort to recover the costs of such hearings. People who win their appeals will only be responsible for half the cost of the hearing.

Costs associated with an administrative appeal or hearing can vary based on the nature of the topic.