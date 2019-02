San Clemente Times

Baby-faced Bailey is a big kitty with a super sweet personality. You can always rely on her to be there when you’re in need of a cuddle. Bailey gets along with other cats, but would prefer to be the only pet and keep all attention for herself.

If you’d like to know more about Bailey, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.