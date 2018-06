San Clemente Times

Seven-year-old Daisy is a sweet kitty who loves to go with the flow. She enjoys having company and likes being brushed but is far from high-maintenance. Daisy is an independent cat who knows just when you need a cuddle.

If you would like to know more about Daisy, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.