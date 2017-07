San Clemente Times

Looking for an adorable little critter to brighten your day? Dreamy the guinea pig would make a great pet for someone short on space. Ready with his happy little squeaks and purrs, this cute little cavie is just waiting to meet you! If you would like to know more about Dreamy, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente