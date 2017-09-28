Pet of the Week: Frank

San Clemente Times

Looking for a furry friend but short on space? Perhaps a petite pet would suit your needs. Frank the hamster has a big personality in a teensy, tiny package! You will just love watching him run on his hamster wheel and stuffing his cute little cheeks with seeds. Once you meet Frank, he’s sure to win your heart.

If you would like to know more about Frank, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.