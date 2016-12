Hazel is an energetic dog who is always ready for more fun. A lover of outdoor activities, she would make a great hiking or running buddy. Hazel is an especially smart pup who would thrive in a home that could provide her with a lot of mental stimulation. If you would like to know more about Hazel, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

