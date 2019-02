San Clemente Times

Two-year-old Lollypop still has the personality of a playful puppy. A Siberian Husky mix, she is very active and loves water. Lollypop would thrive in an energetic household with someone who has lots of time to spend with her.

If you’d like to know more about Lollypop, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.