Pet of the Week: Mr. Burns

San Clemente Times

Mr. Burns is a shy little guy who has a lot of love to give. Just over a year old, he loves playing with other small dogs and would really enjoy having another dog as a playmate. When he’s ready for some quiet time, there’s no place he’d rather be than by your side. Could you be that special someone for Mr. Burns?

If you would like to know more about Mr. Burns, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.