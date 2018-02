San Clemente Times

Olga is the shelter’s current resident senior kitty. Fourteen years old and still fairly spry, Olga is very friendly and would make an ideal lap cat for someone looking for a mellow companion.

If you would like to know more about Olga, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.