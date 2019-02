San Clemente Times

Percy is a sweet little guy who wants nothing more than to be your best buddy. An 8-year-old Papillon, Percy is a bit of a couch potato and would love lounging with you. He gets along well with most other small dogs and wouldn’t mind a home with another dog for a pal.

If you would like to know more about Percy, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.