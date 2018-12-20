Petition against SONGS Spent Fuel Storage Nears 2,500 Signatures

By Eric Heinz



On the online petition website Change.org, one effort has garnered almost 2,500 signatures as of Dec. 18 demanding Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Kamala Harris take action on the spent nuclear fuel facility at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS).

The petition wants the representatives to stop the transfer of spent nuclear fuel to the dry-cask storage and to recall the Holtec International canisters. The group says the stainless steel casks, which are five-eighths of an inch thick, are inadequate. They also want the casks to be covered by additional protection and moved to “higher ground.”

The petition— it’s named “San Onofre Nuclear Waste: RECALL Defective Holtec Storage System. It’s a LEMON”— doesn’t appear to have a deadline, nor does it state where it will be filed, except for with Pelosi and Harris. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has its own petition portal available by clicking here.